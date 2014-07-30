Alan Hargrove

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Minnesota Wild

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Minnesota Wild nhl logo minimal minnesota wild
#24 Minnesota Wild

I am so excited to publish this logo. I think it turned out awesome and is one of my favorites by far. I really like the color scheme the Minnesota Wild have. The bear/cat the Wild have in their logo is probably the element to go with for this project but I thought the trees would look just as cool.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
