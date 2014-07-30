Mike Royer

Mike Royer Design

Mike Royer
Mike Royer
  • Save
Mike Royer Design landing page homepage icons portfolio website buttons
Download color palette

After years and years of portfolio redesigns, I have finally landed on something I like. The simple, clean, quick, and mobile friendly layout really speaks to my design sensibilities. My favorite part would have to be the button rollovers though :)

www.mikeroyerdesign.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Mike Royer
Mike Royer

More by Mike Royer

View profile
    • Like