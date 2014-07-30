character
2014 BTN Big 10K - Finisher Medal

2014 BTN Big 10K - Finisher Medal sports conference midwest chicago design scout btn big 10k 2014 b1g big ten btn college
In addition to designing all of the experiential graphics for the 2014 BTN Big 10K, we also designed the medals that all 15,000 runners received at the finish line.

The theme for the medals was '14' because the Big Ten conference welcomed two new schools in 2014 (Maryland & Rutgers), bringing the total number of schools in the conference to 14.

