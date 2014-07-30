Michael Kirby

#Eight

Michael Kirby
Michael Kirby
  • Save
#Eight number minimalist math maths mathematics eight 8 simple clean app icon design
Download color palette

Icon for my upcoming minimalist maths game #Eight...part of an upcoming range of puzzle games:)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Michael Kirby
Michael Kirby

More by Michael Kirby

View profile
    • Like