Screenhero Feedback

Screenhero Feedback illustration rocket screenhero cloud line
@Pavel Maček how does your shot have 68 likes without any feedback!? Oh, probably because we're on Dribbble, i forgot ;)

Anywho, had a little free time this morning, so here's my quick version of how I would've revised it :) Enjoy!

Rebound of
Launch illustration
By Pavel Maček
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
