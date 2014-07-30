S Lettering - Wistity

Hi Dribbblers,

Wistity is a project I've been working on lately, getting crazy and having a lot a fun designing the future landing page. But at every step of the way, we figured we needed an atypical typography more and more. None of those we found fitted our expectations; not precise enough, not complex enough, not evocative enough. Then, we just decided to do it ourselves ! Here is one of the letter, with every steps of the creation. The first S keeps repeating itself to reveal a bigger one by fusions, tangles, and overlaps. The letter is one and multiple at the same time, emptied but rich.

I will share more with you soon, hope you will like it!