Radsails Basic traction kite restyling

Radsails Basic traction kite restyling radsails kite power design print illustration sport outdoor traction extreme drawing vector
Artwork illustration for Radsails Basic traction kites full range restyling in 2011.

Redesign answers the need to match the aesthetics of the kite to new trends and to give a sporty and eye-catching style.

thetoonplanet.com

