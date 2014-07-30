Alan Hargrove

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Los Angeles Kings

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Los Angeles Kings
#23 Los Angeles Kings

When doing the LA Kings logo I figured I may as well use the Stanley Cup instead of their actually logo because it seems all they do is win championships. When looking for an element to use I actually had a hard time finding a element I liked. To keep with the theme of making the logo look recognizable I chose to use the crown you can find in the logo.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
