NHL Minimalistic Logos - Los Angeles Kings

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#23 Los Angeles Kings
When doing the LA Kings logo I figured I may as well use the Stanley Cup instead of their actually logo because it seems all they do is win championships. When looking for an element to use I actually had a hard time finding a element I liked. To keep with the theme of making the logo look recognizable I chose to use the crown you can find in the logo.