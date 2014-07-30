Michael Kirby

I'm gonna eat you little fishy...

Michael Kirby
Michael Kirby
  • Save
I'm gonna eat you little fishy... fish fishing hook undersea underwater app icon iphone skeuomorph bass blue ocean
Download color palette

App icon for a fishing app, was a nice break from the near endless 'minimalist/flat' designs I spend much of my time these days making:)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Michael Kirby
Michael Kirby

More by Michael Kirby

View profile
    • Like