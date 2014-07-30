Michael Steeber

OS X Yosemite Dashboard Icon Concept

Michael Steeber
Michael Steeber
  • Save
OS X Yosemite Dashboard Icon Concept os x yosemite dashboard icon apple
Download color palette

A look at what Apple's Dashboard icon might've looked like had it been updated for OS X Yosemite.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Michael Steeber
Michael Steeber

More by Michael Steeber

View profile
    • Like