Matt Naylor

Vizio Icons

Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor
  • Save
Vizio Icons icons design illustration line tv vizio iconography
Download color palette

I got the opportunity to design some icons for the relaunch of Vizio.com. These icons were to represent different features of TV's. Most went unused, but some made it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor

More by Matt Naylor

View profile
    • Like