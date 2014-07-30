Mark Koepsell

Badges

Mark Koepsell
Mark Koepsell
  • Save
Badges flat clean minimal badges illustrations iphone web web design map globe icons
Download color palette

Made some illustrations to go with a landing page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Mark Koepsell
Mark Koepsell
Nice to meet you  👋

More by Mark Koepsell

View profile
    • Like