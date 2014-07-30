Tim Brown

EFA

Tim Brown
Tim Brown
  • Save
EFA typekit typekit practice source sans elena
Download color palette

Queueing up our next Typekit Practice lesson. http://practice.typekit.com

UPDATE — Selecting typefaces for body text: http://practice.typekit.com/lesson/selecting-typefaces-for-body-text/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Tim Brown
Tim Brown

More by Tim Brown

View profile
    • Like