You Owe The World

You Owe The World lettering typography quotes jenny holzer hand lettering
Lettering project for one of my classes.

"You owe the world, not the other way around"
- Jenny Holzer

View more of them here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18740953/Jenny-Holzer-Truisms-(Lettering-Project)

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
