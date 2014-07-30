Taylor Cohron

Welcome Back Durden

Taylor Cohron
Taylor Cohron
  • Save
Welcome Back Durden fight club movies vector illustration polygon
Download color palette

Took my hand at polygon illustration and modeled the infamous Tyler Durden from [REDACTED]. I'm pumped for the sequel. I've also made it an iPhone & iPad wallpaper for anyone else wanting a badge of excitement.

iPhone
iPad

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Taylor Cohron
Taylor Cohron

More by Taylor Cohron

View profile
    • Like