Online editorial graphic for Sports Illustrated Longform since 1954.
Cowboy Christmas
’Tis the season when pro rodeo riders punish their bodies and endure endless miles of bad road and worse food for just eight seconds on the back of an angry horse, with no guaranteed pay—and consider it a gift