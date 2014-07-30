Carddi Sketches

Checking restaurant menus and finding the right meal is not always an easy task. Some restaurants have menus that are poorly designed, confusing, hard to read and not updated. Carddi - a Brazilian startup - is willing to fix that. You can just download the app, find venues and check their menus anywhere, anytime. Venue owners, on the other hand, have an easy and powerful tool to manage their menus without having to reprint them each time they add, remove or edit an item.