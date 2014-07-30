Carddi Sketches

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Checking restaurant menus and finding the right meal is not always an easy task. Some restaurants have menus that are poorly designed, confusing, hard to read and not updated. Carddi - a Brazilian startup - is willing to fix that. You can just download the app, find venues and check their menus anywhere, anytime. Venue owners, on the other hand, have an easy and powerful tool to manage their menus without having to reprint them each time they add, remove or edit an item.