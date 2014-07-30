Letters by Chesca

Achievement

Lettering project for one of my classes.

"Every achievement requires a sacrifice."
- Jenny Holzer

View more of them here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18740953/Jenny-Holzer-Truisms-(Lettering-Project)

