JSGD

Coolfish Logo

JSGD
JSGD
  • Save
Coolfish Logo boston jsgd fish logo type-weight typography minimal
Download color palette

Logo for an organic, sub-brand of Slade Gordon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
JSGD
JSGD
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by JSGD

View profile
    • Like