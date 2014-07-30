Seyfeddin Bassarac

Dribbble Meetup - Istanbul

Seyfeddin Bassarac
Seyfeddin Bassarac
  • Save
Dribbble Meetup - Istanbul dribbble meetup istanbul handlettering custom typeface letter typography
Download color palette

My first hand-lettering work that I decided to share.

Join us at the official Dribbble Istanbul Meetup at Aug 10. http://www.meetup.com/dribbble/Istanbul-TR/1180932/

7527d3eb695c1030873dd451d838b41d
Rebound of
Dribbble Hangout - Istanbul
By Burak Can
View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Seyfeddin Bassarac
Seyfeddin Bassarac

More by Seyfeddin Bassarac

View profile
    • Like