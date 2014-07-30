Will Mejia

Livia's Seasoning Salt // Recipe Book

Will Mejia
Will Mejia
  • Save
Livia's Seasoning Salt // Recipe Book livias salt pepper food restaurant kitchen book recipe seasoning salt
Download color palette

Sample spread from the mini book that that is filled with customer submitted homemade recipes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Will Mejia
Will Mejia
Highrise Creative: Elevating Ideas Through Design

More by Will Mejia

View profile
    • Like