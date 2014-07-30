Adam Martin

St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter Identity

cardinals typography nike sports baseball sports design athletics custom type
Experiential custom typographic mark for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star, Matt Carpenter. Matt is my first cousin and goes by the nickname "Carp".

This project, while began as a fun exercise is in actual use by Nike Baseball on Matt Carpenter apparel and cleats.

