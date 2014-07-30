Livia's Seasoning Salt // Brand Refresh

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Working on a series of brand updates to a great product that I've personally used for over 8 years. Here's the back story...
Livia Youngdahl, who lived to be 100 used this salt recipe in her kitchen for more then 60 years. She developed the recipe for seasoning her food while not overwhelming the original flavor. Livia figured out just the right balance of Kosher Salt, Course Ground Pepper and Garlic Salt.