Livia's Seasoning Salt // Brand Refresh

Working on a series of brand updates to a great product that I've personally used for over 8 years. Here's the back story...

Livia Youngdahl, who lived to be 100 used this salt recipe in her kitchen for more then 60 years. She developed the recipe for seasoning her food while not overwhelming the original flavor. Livia figured out just the right balance of Kosher Salt, Course Ground Pepper and Garlic Salt.