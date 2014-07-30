Christopher Downer

LICEcap Replacement Icon

LICEcap Replacement Icon
I use LICEcap quite often to record bugs and other things on my desktop, but the icon looks like a big pixel turd in my dock.

I've become pretty used to its shape and colours though, so I thought I'd quickly knock out a replacement, Yosemite-style.

Download the ICNS

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
