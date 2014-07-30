LICEcap Replacement Icon

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I use LICEcap quite often to record bugs and other things on my desktop, but the icon looks like a big pixel turd in my dock.
I've become pretty used to its shape and colours though, so I thought I'd quickly knock out a replacement, Yosemite-style.
Download the ICNS