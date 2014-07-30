Audee

Pulpsy

Audee
Audee
  • Save
Pulpsy pulp fruit lettering logo tropical
Download color palette

Pulp of a fruit [WIP]
Need feedback if you have time :)
See some more alternatives here: http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/218474

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Audee
Audee

More by Audee

View profile
    • Like