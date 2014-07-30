Ricky eSousa
Bouncie Butler

Ricky eSousa
Ricky eSousa for HOME
Bouncie Butler walk cycle loop motion graphics flat character animation fraser davidson after effects illustrator first10
Thought I'd learn a thing or two from a pro by following @Fraser Davidson Skillshare tutorial on character animation. A few good tips that I'll definitely bring into my next piece of client work! Thanks dude :D Inspiration for my characters hair can from my own mop! It's HUGE!

