Rocky Roark

Illustration | Hot Rod

Rocky Roark
Rocky Roark
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustration | Hot Rod design illustration illustrator linework car retro hot rod old icon icons fun
Download color palette

Started to work on a series I started a little while back involving old machines and vehicles. This little devil is one of the first ones I created last night. Hope you enjoy and be on the lookout for more to come!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Rocky Roark
Rocky Roark
Branding Designer, Illustrator, & Content Creator
Hire Me

More by Rocky Roark

View profile
    • Like