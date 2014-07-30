Clay: UI/UX Design Agency

Halftone 2 iPad app

Halftone 2 iPad app app icon logo ipad uiux interface ux ui apple
Designing a best-selling app for creating comic books.

Read our case study: http://sfcd.com/work/halftone2
This project on Behance: http://bit.ly/1obiOVk

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
