The East Side T-shirt is part of this latest release as well. The East Side is a section of Nashville that is going through a resurgence. Once riddled with crime and poverty, the East Side is the destination for some of the cities best food and drinks. The "East Side" tee is inspired from the thriving vintage biker culture you'll see all through East Nashville.

You can check these out at my Etsy shop!

https://www.etsy.com/shop/strawcastle