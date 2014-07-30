Cody Paulson

Fall 2014 Preview

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Hire Me
  • Save
Fall 2014 Preview graphic design illustration video motion helvetica 0000ff gif animated
Download color palette

Really excited about this short little skateboarding teaser and motion graphics I created for Jambox Shred Gear. It's filmed entirely on an iPhone with a Death Lens fisheye setup.

Check it out at—
www.jamboxshredgear.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science
Hire Me

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like