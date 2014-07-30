Igor Jankowski

Gronowalski Group Logo

Igor Jankowski
Igor Jankowski
Hire Me
  • Save
Gronowalski Group Logo heraldic heraldry logo crest shield diamond
Download color palette

Working on new identity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Igor Jankowski
Igor Jankowski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Igor Jankowski

View profile
    • Like