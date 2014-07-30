NHL Minimalistic Logos - Edmonton Oilers

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#22 Edmonton Oilers
I am sorry to any Oilers that may read this. They are terrible. I apologize, but its true. Good news, they have made progress in getting better by bringing back the retro color scheme! This was also quite an easy logo to do as their logo does not have many elements in it. Also, I believe it is very recognizable.