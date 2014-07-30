Alan Hargrove

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Edmonton Oilers

NHL Minimalistic Logos - Edmonton Oilers
#22 Edmonton Oilers

I am sorry to any Oilers that may read this. They are terrible. I apologize, but its true. Good news, they have made progress in getting better by bringing back the retro color scheme! This was also quite an easy logo to do as their logo does not have many elements in it. Also, I believe it is very recognizable.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
