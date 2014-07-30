Zach Robinson
The Cream Creative

Video App

Zach Robinson
The Cream Creative
Zach Robinson for The Cream Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
Video App video profile app design ui clean movie
Download color palette

Here is a shot of a video app we are working on. Exploring ways to scroll through the users videos.

The Cream Creative | Pinterest | Medium

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
The Cream Creative
The Cream Creative
Hire Us

More by The Cream Creative

View profile
    • Like