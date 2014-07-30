Russ Pate
Grub Mark halftone branding grub logo design identity hamburger illustration wierstewart
We made this hamburger mark to work as an identity for restaurants that participate in the "Grub for GRU" program. Looking forward to seeing this one produced on items.

