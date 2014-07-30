Kingtooq

Beetle

Beetle volkswagen illustration vector advertising 60s vintage flat ai colors car
Think Small was an advertising campaign for the Volkswagen Beetle
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Think_Small#mediaviewer/File:Think_Small.jpg

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
