NonProfit Annual Report - Community Teamwork

NonProfit Annual Report - Community Teamwork annual report nonprofit cti print design cover green book
This is the design of an annual report for a local non profit. We also did their branding and website design and development. Community Teamwork drives change with vital services and key collaborations, to create housing, education and economic opportunities that reduce poverty. http://commteam.org/

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
