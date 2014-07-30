Luke van Doorn

Photogenick

Photogenick logo logotype lettering type character typography hand drawn font luke lukedesign
Lettering for my matey! Check out his awesomeness: http://photogenick.nl/

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Luke van Doorn
Freelance logo, identity & web designer
