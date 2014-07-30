Ashley Morgan

American Tobacco Campus Poster Sneak Peek

Ashley Morgan
Ashley Morgan
  • Save
American Tobacco Campus Poster Sneak Peek illustration durham aiga centennial poster bull city american tobacco campus north carolina lucky strike water tower
Download color palette

A sneak peek at a poster I have been working on for AIGA Raleigh's Centennial celebration. So much fun depicting part of my old home!

Ashley Morgan
Ashley Morgan
Hey there! I'm Ashley, a web designer in Charlotte, NC

More by Ashley Morgan

View profile
    • Like