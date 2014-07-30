NEMURY (tomoyuki kurosawa)

KiKaGiGa Girl (the side up hairstyle)

KiKaGiGa Girl (the side up hairstyle) nemury kawaii kikagiga 100kawaii geometry
KiKaGiGa (japanese words :幾何-戯画) means "Geometry-Pictures".
… and I created this work on iPhone app "カンタンデザイン".
幾何戯画オンナノコ

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
