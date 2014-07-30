Shopify and Dribbble have teamed up for a playoff that asks designers to illustrate what design is to them.

—

This is my personal take on it, I'm not entering the contest! ;)

As I was looking for inspiration, I stumbled across an interview Charles Eames' on Brain Pickings: http://www.brainpickings.org/index.php/2011/10/03/charles-eames-on-design-1972/

The quote "design is an expression of purpose" resonated with me so I decided to use one of his iconic designs to illustrate it.

Done with pencils, a ruler (Can't draw straight lines), coloured and cleaned up in Photoshop.