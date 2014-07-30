Brent Bisaillion
North

Myo Market Placeholder

Brent Bisaillion
North
Brent Bisaillion for North
  • Save
Myo Market Placeholder myo gestures wearables website button photos
Download color palette

The Myo Market placeholder webpage. The full Myo Market coming soon. Hopefully I'll post some teasers soon if there is interest for it.

https://www.thalmic.com/market/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
North
North

More by North

View profile
    • Like