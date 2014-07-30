Round Icons Bundle

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We're proud to announce that we reached 3800 icons and within the next few days we'll be releasing our Brand new set of Glyph icons (1500+) to have in total 5300 Vector icons in one bundle.
All icons come with Extended license and Free life time updates.
Check our full bundle: www.roundicons.com