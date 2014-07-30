Free goodies for designers

FREEBIE CLEAN AND SIMPLE SOCIAL MEDIA ICONS

FREEBIE CLEAN AND SIMPLE SOCIAL MEDIA ICONS freebie freebies icons social socialmedia line lineicons socialicons simple iconset vector
Its hard to find a clean minimalist social media icons, often people try to over exaggerated with shadows and effects or colors, that is why we did this freebie, to make it simple and prove once for all that less is more! Hope you ENJOY and keep visiting Free Goodies for more news! Daily updated! This item is exclusive created by us on Free Goodies for designers. Don´t forget to give us a like :) DOWNLOAD FREE HERE: http://freegoodiesfordesigners.blogspot.se/2014/07/free-vector-social-media-clean-icons.html

