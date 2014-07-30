Emīl Blūm

Captain James Stirling

Captain James Stirling
Been working on some infographics where I have to illustrate some famous people from different times in history. This is Captain James Stirling who became governor of the newly proclaimed colony of Western Australia.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
