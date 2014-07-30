IBM Mobile Innovation Lab Designers

We're at it again!

The IBM Mobile Innovation Lab is looking for designers interested in an entry-level mobile designer position. If you're passionate about the future of mobile and want to work with a remarkably talented team of designers and developers, you should take a look. We're a startup lab within IBM and it's our job to push the boundaries of what mobile devices can do.

If you're interested in hearing more about what we have to do or have questions, email me at heckhouse [at] gmail.com, or you can go ahead an apply at https://ibm.biz/MILMobileDesign. I love working here and I'm more than happy to give anyone any info they need.