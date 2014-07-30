FREEBIE PHOTOSHOP ANIMATION MOCKUP (FILE INCLUDED)

I did this animated mockup freebie just to prove how simple is to do animations in photoshop, and they actually look really good! You can download this photoshop file and edit your own animations, it also included a scroll down animation. Created by free goodies for designers. Don´t forget to give us a like :) DOWNLOAD FREE HERE: http://freegoodiesfordesigners.blogspot.se/2014/07/freebie-photoshop-animations-in.html