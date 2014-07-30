Kyle Hyams

Wolfwithin Shirt

Kyle Hyams
Kyle Hyams
  • Save
Wolfwithin Shirt shirt wolf geometry lines animal baron neue
Download color palette

Made some minor adjustments to this graphic, and am excited to announce that I'm having a run of shirts made to help raise money for my friend's medical expenses.

American Apparel Poly-Cotton shirts in Heather Black, water-based ink, and printing handled by the solid dudes at Real Thread.

Cabd0c8478085f43d433e6022a14e0e3
Rebound of
Wolfwithin
By Kyle Hyams
View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Kyle Hyams
Kyle Hyams

More by Kyle Hyams

View profile
    • Like