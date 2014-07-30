Wolfwithin Shirt

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Made some minor adjustments to this graphic, and am excited to announce that I'm having a run of shirts made to help raise money for my friend's medical expenses.
American Apparel Poly-Cotton shirts in Heather Black, water-based ink, and printing handled by the solid dudes at Real Thread.