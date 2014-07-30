Paul Kegel

Icon V2

Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel
  • Save
Icon V2 flat design icon sketch dark
Download color palette

I've made a darker version of the icon with a little more detail. Which version do you prefer?

Version 1: https://dribbble.com/shots/1663260-Flat-icon

817b1e32c483b3e6e88ca200b2114dc5
Rebound of
Flat icon
By Paul Kegel
View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel

More by Paul Kegel

View profile
    • Like