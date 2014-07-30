Alexandra Denisova

Cloud storage website mobile version

Alexandra Denisova
Alexandra Denisova
  • Save
Cloud storage website mobile version ios iphone mobile
Download color palette

Just a quick spec work I did for my friends.

Full version

P.S. totally random naming :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Alexandra Denisova
Alexandra Denisova

More by Alexandra Denisova

View profile
    • Like