Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic

PatchworkLabs & Berlin

Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
  • Save
PatchworkLabs & Berlin
Download color palette

Hey there everybody,

I just wanted to share these badges with you I did for us. The idea is to show some of our brand asstets along with symbols of Berlin. Along the way I came up with roundabout 12 badges... this gif shows 8 of them.

@2x might increase your comfort - and thanks for taking the time to see them all.

Thank you very much for your attention - have an awesome day.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Henlo... is it me you're looking for? No? I thought not.

More by Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic

View profile
    • Like