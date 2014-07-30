PatchworkLabs & Berlin

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey there everybody,
I just wanted to share these badges with you I did for us. The idea is to show some of our brand asstets along with symbols of Berlin. Along the way I came up with roundabout 12 badges... this gif shows 8 of them.
@2x might increase your comfort - and thanks for taking the time to see them all.
Thank you very much for your attention - have an awesome day.